Chinese, US defense chiefs meet in Cambodia

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a meeting to discuss global and regional issues, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Chinese and US defense chiefs met on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of ASEAN and its Dialogue Partners in Cambodia.

The parties exchanged views on global and regional issues, the crisis in Ukraine, and the situation in the South China Sea and on the Korean Peninsula.

Fenghe and Austin also discussed Taiwan and measures to prevent clashes between the armed forces of China and the United States.

The Chinese and the US defense chiefs last met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore in June.

