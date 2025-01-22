Cholera outbreak in Angola claims 32 lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cholera outbreak in Angola has resulted in 32 deaths and 671 reported cases since it was declared two weeks ago.

The Ministry of Health`s data indicates that over 70 percent of the cases have been reported in the capital province of Luanda, with the outbreak spreading to multiple provinces, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua. The most affected age groups are children aged 2-9 with 168 cases and 10 deaths, and those aged 10-19 with 168 cases and three deaths.Angola reported its first confirmed case of cholera on Jan. 7, prompting the ministry to declare an outbreak.

