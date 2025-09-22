Christian Horner exits Red Bull with £52 million pay-off

+ ↺ − 16 px

Christian Horner has formally left the team, securing a severance deal reportedly worth €60 million (£52 million), one of the largest in sports history.

Horner, 51, led Red Bull Racing since its inception in 2005, guiding the team to eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles. His annual salary was €12 million (£10 million), and his contract was set to run until 2030, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He was dismissed in July following a turbulent 18 months marked by a high-profile sexual harassment allegation, which he was twice cleared of. The case exposed internal power struggles and coincided with a decline in the team’s competitive performance.

Red Bull also experienced other key departures during this period, including long-time designer Adrian Newey, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, and head of strategy Will Courtenay. Tensions escalated after poor results at the British Grand Prix, leading CEO Oliver Mintzlaff to make the decision to release Horner.

In a statement, Mintzlaff praised Horner for his “exceptional work” and credited him with establishing Red Bull Racing as one of Formula 1’s most successful and innovative teams. Horner described his tenure as “an honour and a privilege,” highlighting the achievements of the team and the talent he led.

