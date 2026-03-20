Chuck Norris, action icon and ‘Walker Texas Ranger’ star, dies at 86

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Chuck Norris, the martial arts champion who became an iconic action star and led the hit series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died. He was 86.

Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii on Thursday, and his family posted a statement Friday saying that he died that morning, News.az reoorts.

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“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” his family wrote.

News.Az