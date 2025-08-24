Clashes west of Tripoli leave at least 12 dead

A car burns in the street during clashes in Tripoli [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu/

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 12 people have been killed and several others injured in armed clashes that have broken out west of Libya's capital, News.Az informs via Al Hadath TV channel.

According to him, clashes on the outskirts of Tripoli began after an unknown armed group attempted to assassinate the commander of the 55th Brigade, Muammar al-Dawi, who is loyal to the Government of National Unity of Libya.

It is specified that al-Dawi himself was not harmed.

News.Az