Coastal flood advisory issued for Northern California

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for parts of Northern California, warning of tidal flooding and hazardous shoreline conditions from Thursday morning through Sunday at noon.

The advisory covers Northern Monterey Bay, Big Sur, and San Francisco County. Forecasters say up to 1.4 feet of water above ground level is possible in low-lying coastal areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Elevated high tides, combined with storm surge, are expected to increase the flooding risk through the weekend, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In San Francisco, tide gauges show above-normal high tides each morning through Sunday, with storm surge contributing to higher water levels. Officials note that high tide timing may vary along the coast and within the bay area.

The weather service warns that flooding of parks, lots, and coastal roads is likely, with isolated road closures possible. Dangerous shoreline conditions are also expected, including strong rip currents, large breaking waves, and sudden powerful waves along beaches and rocks.

Residents and visitors are urged to avoid coastal infrastructure such as jetties, piers, and rocks, and to stay out of the water due to hazardous surf. Drivers are advised not to enter flooded roads and to allow extra travel time where closures occur.

Emergency officials recommend moving to higher ground in flood-prone areas, avoiding walking or driving through standing water, and taking steps to protect property vulnerable to flooding. Additional safety guidance has been issued for driving in heavy rain, including reducing speed and avoiding deep puddles where hydroplaning may occur.

The advisory remains in effect until Sunday at midday, with further updates expected if conditions change.

