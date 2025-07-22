Coca-Cola tops earnings estimates as soda maker unveils U.S. cane sugar offering

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coca-Cola has reported better-than-expected second-quarter profit and said it expects to post adjusted per-share earnings growth at the high end of its prior guidance, even as the beverage maker grapples with tariff-driven headwinds, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the firm said it plans to launch an offering made with cane sugar in the U.S. this autumn. The announcement comes after President Donald Trump said in a social media post last week that he had spoken to executives about this change and they had agreed to it.

The soda giant joined peer PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) in unveiling a more upbeat outlook for the rest of the current year, despite both companies having faced a consumer environment marked by widespread economic uncertainty. The murky outlook has threatened to weigh on shopper sentiment, potentially causing some customers to rein in purchases and seek out cheaper options.

But Coca-Cola (NYSE:) logged a 4% jump in comparable adjusted earnings per share during the second quarter to $0.87, topping Bloomberg consensus estimates of $0.83.

Net revenues grew by 1% to $12.5 billion, fueled in part by higher prices. The impact of "intense inflation" in some markets was also less pronounced during the quarter compared to a year ago, Coca-Cola added. Organic sales rose by 5%, above Wall Street estimates for an increase of 4.5%.

Unit case volumes dropped by 1%, as growth in Central Asia, Argentina and China were more than offset by declines in Mexico, India, and Thailand, the company flagged.

For the 2025 fiscal period, Coca-Cola said it now expects comparable earnings per share to rise by around 3% versus $2.88 in the prior year. It had previously guided for growth of 2% to 3%.

Shares in Coca-Cola were slightly lower in premarket U.S. trading on Tuesday. The stock has surged by more than 13% so far this year.

News.Az