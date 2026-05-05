Colombia coal mine explosion kills nine

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A coal mine explosion in ​Colombia's Cundinamarca province killed nine workers and ‌left six others injured, the national mining agency said on Monday, several weeks after it issued risk control ​recommendations for the site.

The blast occurred at ​the La Ciscuda mine, operated by Carbonera ⁠Los Pinos. The company could not immediately be ​reached for comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The mining agency said the accident ​seemed to be caused by a build-up of gases, and that it had recommended that the mine strengthen ​its safety measures during a site visit on ​April 9 in which it had identified gases, including methane, ‌that ⁠it said could become dangerous.

"As the ANM has warned during its inspection visits, coal deposits can present accumulations of gases such as methane, ​as well as ​concentrations of ⁠coal dust,” the agency said in a statement.

The six workers who ​survived were taken to a regional hospital ​for ⁠treatment.

Serious accidents are common at open-pit and subterranean coal and gold mines in Colombia, mostly at ⁠illegal ​or informal operations and those ​without proper safety measures.

News.Az