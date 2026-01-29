Colombian lawmaker among 15 killed in Venezuela plane crash - VIDEO

The flight, operated by the state-run airline Satena, was traveling from the city of Cúcuta to Ocaña in the North Santander department when it disappeared from radar. Colombia’s Ministry of Transportation confirmed that all 15 passengers, including two crew members, lost their lives, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Transportation Minister Maria Fernanda Rojas offered condolences to the families and said an official investigation is underway. She noted that emergency response protocols were immediately activated after communication with the aircraft was lost.

Air traffic control data reportedly showed the plane experienced a sudden drop in altitude shortly before its scheduled landing. The crash occurred in a remote area covered by dense jungle, significantly complicating search and recovery operations.

Authorities stated that adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the accident, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Among the victims was Diogenes Quintero, a member of Colombia’s lower house holding a seat reserved for conflict victims, as well as Carlos Salcedo Salazar, a candidate running for the same position in upcoming elections.

The crash occurred in the Catatumbo region, an area known for difficult terrain and long-standing security challenges. The flight route between Cúcuta and Ocaña had only recently been launched to improve connectivity in this historically isolated region.

Officials say further details will be released as the investigation progresses.