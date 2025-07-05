Colombian police capture suspect in attack on Senator Uribe, sources say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombian police have captured a fugitive accused of involvement in last month’s attack on Senator Miguel Uribe, a potential presidential candidate, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday, marking the fifth arrest in the case, News.az reports citing Investing.

Elder Jose Arteaga, known as El Costeño, was arrested on suspicion of inducing the 15-year-old charged with shooting the politician at a rally in Colombia’s capital Bogota on June 7 to commit the crime, the sources said.

Arteaga, who the two sources said has a long criminal record, was detained in a neighborhood in western Bogota, a day after Colombian police said Interpol issued a red notice for his arrest.

Colombian police chief Carlos Fernando Triana said in a post on social media on Friday that Arteaga was wanted for "aggravated attempted homicide; manufacture, trafficking and carrying of firearms or ammunition; and use of minors for the commission of crimes."

