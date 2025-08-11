Yandex metrika counter

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies after being shot in June

  • World
  • Share
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies after being shot in June
Photo: EPA

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, who had been hospitalized since he was shot in the head in June during a campaign event, has died, his family said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Uribe, 39, a potential presidential candidate from the right-wing opposition, was shot in Bogota on June 7 during a rally.

"I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you," his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote on social media. "Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      