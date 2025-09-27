Colombia’s president advocates for a global army to liberate Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for the creation of a global army to liberate Palestine, saying it is time to form such forces to confront Israel and the United States.

Speaking at a massive pro-Palestine and anti-genocide protest in New York’s Times Square on Friday, Petro called for armed struggle in the face of the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinian, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We have to answer in the streets. We have to answer with the words. And we have to answer with the weapons. That’s why we need to create an army, bigger than the army of Israel or the army of the USA.”

He said his country has already proposed a resolution at the United Nations to form a world army, which, he said, should begin its mission by liberating Gaza.

“We proposed to create under the mandate of the UN a world army to liberate the world, and the first thing should be to liberate Gaza,” he told the crowd.

In his earlier address to the UN General Assembly, Petro had made a similar appeal, calling for joint global action to liberate Palestine.

“We need a powerful army of the countries that do not accept genocide,” the Colombian president said on Tuesday.

“We must liberate Palestine.… I invite the armies of Asia, the great Slavic people who defeated Hitler with great heroism, and the Latin American armies of Bolivar.… We’ve had enough words; it’s time for Bolivar’s sword of liberty or death.”

News.Az