Israel–Palestine conflict: Key developments in the past 24 hours

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas, marking the most significant pause in hostilities since the escalation of the conflict, News.az reports.

The deal, brokered through intensive mediation by the United States and regional partners, includes the release of hostages, a temporary halt to military operations, and the opening of humanitarian corridors into the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials confirmed that the cabinet approved the agreement late Thursday night. Under the terms of the deal, fighting will pause for 24 hours, with the possibility of extension if both parties adhere to the conditions. Hamas has agreed to release approximately 20 Israeli hostages within the first 72 hours, along with the remains of others, while Israel will free around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in phases.

Humanitarian aid agencies have announced plans for a major surge in relief operations once the truce takes effect. The United Nations is preparing hundreds of trucks carrying food, medical supplies, fuel, and shelter materials to enter Gaza, aiming to reach over two million civilians affected by the conflict. Aid officials say that ensuring safe access routes and reducing bureaucratic obstacles remain crucial for the success of these efforts.

The United States will play a monitoring and support role during the ceasefire. Around 200 U.S. personnel will be deployed to act as neutral observers, assisting in logistical coordination, aid delivery, and compliance verification. Washington has also set up a coordination center to facilitate communication between the parties and international organizations involved in humanitarian efforts.

Political leaders on both sides have reacted cautiously. In a rare televised address, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described the ceasefire as a “historic moment,” expressing hope that the violence would not resume. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while approving the deal, emphasized that any violations by Hamas would result in an immediate response. He reiterated that Israel remains committed to ensuring its security and protecting its citizens.

Despite the breakthrough, significant challenges remain unresolved. Key issues include the future governance of Gaza, Hamas’s potential disarmament, the scope of Israeli troop withdrawal, and long-term reconstruction plans. Analysts caution that the ceasefire represents a temporary opening rather than a comprehensive settlement, and the risk of renewed clashes remains high.

The truce follows months of intense fighting that have resulted in thousands of casualties, large-scale displacement, and widespread destruction of infrastructure in Gaza. International actors are now focusing on stabilizing the ceasefire and setting the groundwork for broader negotiations in the coming weeks.

