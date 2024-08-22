Conflict between Israel and Hamas — Key events on August 22

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 22, 2024, several significant events occurred in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, further intensifying the already tense situation in the region:

Israeli military operations: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted large-scale counterterrorism operations in the Gaza Strip. These actions resulted in the elimination of Hamas' command in the northern part of the Strip, significantly weakening the combat capabilities of the Palestinian militants in that area. Additionally, key targets used for attacks on Israel, including weapons depots and rocket launchers, were destroyed.Ceasefire negotiations: Ceasefire negotiations continued in Doha, Qatar, involving representatives from Israel, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. However, the Hamas delegation refused to participate in these talks, complicating efforts to reach a peace agreement and halt the ongoing hostilities.International efforts: The United States is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. These initiatives aim to prevent further escalation of the conflict and seek paths toward a peaceful resolution.These events underscore the high level of tension in the region, where military actions and diplomatic efforts continue to coexist, complicating the process of achieving a sustainable peace.

News.Az