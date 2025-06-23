Yandex metrika counter

Congresswoman blasts Trump for "bait and switch" on Iran attacks

  • World
  • Share
Congresswoman blasts Trump for bait and switch on Iran attacks
Photo: Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) strongly criticized the Trump administration’s strikes in Iran in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) strongly criticized the Trump administration’s strikes in Iran in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Why it matters: The backlash comes from a supporter and collaborator of President Trump, who is ramping up conflict in the Middle East.

  • "It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!" she wrote on X.
  • She also defended herself: "Contrary to brainwashed Democrat boomers think and protest about, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and I can and DO have my own opinion."

Context: The MAGA coalition largely backed Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

  • Many viewed the attack as a one-off strike focused on eliminating its nuclear capabilities.

Yes, but: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said the administration would need to convince many of its supporters that the strikes were necessary.

Zoom in: "My children are 22, 25, and 27. I will literally fight ANYONE for their future," Greene wrote.

  • "And their future and their entire generation's future MUST be free of America LAST foreign wars that provoke terrorists attacks on our homeland, military drafts, and NUCLEAR WAR."

Zoom out: In a separate Sunday post, Greene also bashed the U.S.'s foreign policy, saying she wants to turn that investment to "American interests and issues."

  • "I've watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember," she wrote.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      