Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) strongly criticized the Trump administration’s strikes in Iran in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Congresswoman blasts Trump for "bait and switch" on Iran attacks
Photo: Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images
Why it matters: The backlash comes from a supporter and collaborator of President Trump, who is ramping up conflict in the Middle East.
- "It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!" she wrote on X.
- She also defended herself: "Contrary to brainwashed Democrat boomers think and protest about, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and I can and DO have my own opinion."
Context: The MAGA coalition largely backed Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.
- Many viewed the attack as a one-off strike focused on eliminating its nuclear capabilities.
Yes, but: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said the administration would need to convince many of its supporters that the strikes were necessary.
Zoom in: "My children are 22, 25, and 27. I will literally fight ANYONE for their future," Greene wrote.
- "And their future and their entire generation's future MUST be free of America LAST foreign wars that provoke terrorists attacks on our homeland, military drafts, and NUCLEAR WAR."
Zoom out: In a separate Sunday post, Greene also bashed the U.S.'s foreign policy, saying she wants to turn that investment to "American interests and issues."
- "I've watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember," she wrote.