Congresswoman blasts Trump for "bait and switch" on Iran attacks

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) strongly criticized the Trump administration’s strikes in Iran in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) strongly criticized the Trump administration's strikes in Iran in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Why it matters: The backlash comes from a supporter and collaborator of President Trump, who is ramping up conflict in the Middle East.

"It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!" she wrote on X.

wrote on X. She also defended herself: "Contrary to brainwashed Democrat boomers think and protest about, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and I can and DO have my own opinion."

Context: The MAGA coalition largely backed Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Many viewed the attack as a one-off strike focused on eliminating its nuclear capabilities.

Yes, but: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said the administration would need to convince many of its supporters that the strikes were necessary.

Zoom in: "My children are 22, 25, and 27. I will literally fight ANYONE for their future," Greene wrote.

"And their future and their entire generation's future MUST be free of America LAST foreign wars that provoke terrorists attacks on our homeland, military drafts, and NUCLEAR WAR."

Zoom out: In a separate Sunday post, Greene also bashed the U.S.'s foreign policy, saying she wants to turn that investment to "American interests and issues."

"I've watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember," she wrote.

