Conspiracy theories surge following the death of prominent UFO researcher David Wilcock

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UFO researcher David Wilcock, a prominent figure in the 'disclosure movement', died by suicide at the age of 53 in Boulder County, Colorado.

Authorities confirmed Wilcock turned a gun on himself after deputies responded to a mental health crisis call at his property, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

His death has occurred amidst a surge of conspiracy theories regarding an alleged series of deaths and disappearances of scientists linked to sensitive US research.

The House Oversight Committee and the FBI are investigating the deaths and disappearances of 10 scientists involved in US nuclear or space research programmes.

President Trump commented on the disappearances, calling them 'pretty serious stuff' but hoping they were 'a coincidence'.

News.Az