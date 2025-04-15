Construction of another major highway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories nears completion - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband road—part of the strategic Zangezur corridor—has reached 93% completion.

The foundation of the project was jointly laid by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

This key infrastructure initiative plays a pivotal role in fostering new transportation, communication, and economic links across the region. The total length of the road is 149.9 kilometers, with a width ranging between 14 and 21 meters and traffic lanes varying from 4 to 6.

As part of the project, 261 pipes (16,814 meters), 55 underpasses (3,781 meters), and 28 bridges (2,090 meters) are being constructed. Additionally, three tunnels are under development along the route. Of the 28 planned bridges, 19 have been completed, while eight remain under construction.

The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband road represents a major advancement in Azerbaijan’s infrastructure development. It holds strategic significance for connecting Azerbaijan’s mainland to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Beyond enhancing the transport network, the road is expected to significantly contribute to regional economic development and strengthen strategic connectivity.

Photo: State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

