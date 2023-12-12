Construction of Horadiz-Aghband railway line almost half completed: Azerbaijan Railways

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work on the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line (110.4 km) are 45 percent complete, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

According to him, the work within the mentioned project continues at a rapid pace.

“The project is expected to be fully completed in 2025,” Rovshan Rustamov added.

The work on the design and construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line was launched following the order of the Azerbaijani president dated March 13, 2021. Demining work continues on sections of the railway line where the expansion of the road is required.

Construction and installation work is carried out in three stages.

Azerbaijan’s longest railway bridge across the Hakari River with a length of 418 meters is being built on the Horadiz-Agband railway line.

News.Az