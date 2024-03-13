Convoy of Turkish president's security involved in traffic accident with fatality of policeman

Convoy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security has been involved in a traffic accident in Idil district of Sirnak province, News.az reports citing TRT.

As a result of the accident, one policeman was killed, three people were injured, including two policemen.

“May God rest the soul of the deceased and send recovery to the victims,” the president said in connection with the incident.

