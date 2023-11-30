COP28 opens in Dubai with calls for accelerated action, higher ambition against the escalating climate crisis

The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 will kick off today with a resounding call to accelerate collective climate action.

The conference takes place in what is already known to be the hottest year ever recorded in human history and as the impacts of the climate crisis wreak unprecedented havoc on human life and livelihoods around the world.

COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from 30 November to 12 December 2023, is a decisive moment to act on climate commitments and prevent the worst impacts of climate change. UAE has the presidency for COP28, with Sultan Al Jaber as this year’s president.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress in combatting climate change in the world.

During the sessions held in 2011-2015, the Paris Agreement, which is considered the most important international document in the fight against climate change, was discussed and adopted in 2015. To date, 195 countries, including Azerbaijan, have joined this agreement.

More than 100 heads of state and government, as well as more than 60,000 delegates, are expected to attend the event in Dubai.

Azerbaijan's participation in the large-scale event with a large delegation is important in terms of communicating the achievements of the country in the field of ecology and climate to the world community.

Azerbaijan’s 254-square-meter pavilion will help visitors to familiarize themselves with virtual exhibits highlighting the work done in the country in combating climate change, as well as the mitigation and adaptation measures.

Azerbaijan confirmed the commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030, and increase this target by 40 percent in 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

News.Az