Coronavirus worldwide death toll climbs past 13,000

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus on Sunday topped 13,000, while the number of confirmed cases also rose to nearly 307,300, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, Anadolu Agency reported.

The country with the greatest loss of life due to coronavirus is Italy, where 4,825 people have so far died, after eclipsing China earlier this week.

Mainland China, where the outbreak started last December, was second, with a total of 3,265 lives lost.

Iran had the third-highest death toll, with 1,556.

A total of 92,376 people have recovered from the virus so far, while COVID-19 has spread to 171 countries.

Turkey currently has 947 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 21.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

News.Az

