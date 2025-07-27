Could ChatGPT have fust predicted the next Shiba Inu or Dogecoin? This red-hot Altcoin is gaining steam

ChatGPT might have just spotlighted the next breakout star in crypto. While Shiba Inu and Dogecoin continue to dominate headlines, a new altcoin is quietly building momentum—and it’s not riding on memes, but real use.

With bullish signals flashing and investor interest accelerating, this red-hot Ethereum-based token is now being tipped as the next big thing in 2025. Here’s why it’s turning heads.

Shiba Inu Flips Resistance Into Support And Signals Bigger Move

Shiba Inu is starting to look lively again. After months of sideways action, SHIB has climbed 5.11% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.0000145. That caps off a 15% gain in just one week and a solid 21% rise over the past two. Momentum is clearly shifting, especially after the meme coin broke out of a long-term descending trendline.

Analysts at World of Charts believe this breakout could be the start of a full reversal, not just a quick bounce. SHIB recently flipped $0.0000147 from resistance into support, a bullish move that’s fueling further speculation. A rounded retest pattern has formed, and SHIB now trades comfortably above both horizontal and diagonal resistance lines.

Traders are watching closely as targets of $0.000025 to $0.00003 are back in focus. Confidence is creeping back into the SHIB camp. The big question now is whether SHIB has enough gas to go full DOGE mode again.

Dogecoin Breaks Resistance And Traders Turn Bullish

Dogecoin is roaring back to life after a long stretch of market uncertainty. The meme coin surged 6.88% in the last 24 hours, now trading at $0.2712 with a staggering $27.84 billion in volume. Confidence is building again, and even veteran analysts are turning their heads.

Ali Martinez pointed out that DOGE has finally broken through key resistance levels and could be setting up for a major move. If it holds above $0.25, he sees a clean shot to $0.33 and possibly $0.40. This isn’t just another pump. The chart setup mirrors past rallies that turned DOGE into a household name.

With market momentum picking up, Dogecoin might just be preparing to surprise the market one more time. And while DOGE shines today, some traders are already looking at the next potential breakout star ChatGPT hinted at earlier.

Best Crypto Presale Right Now All Eyes Are on Remittix

While meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu ride waves of hype, Remittix (RTX) is riding something far more powerful—real utility. This Ethereum-based altcoin is quietly becoming a serious contender in the payments space by doing what others only promise.

RTX converts crypto to fiat in seconds and sends it straight to any global bank account. That’s not just a use case, it’s a solution.

Here’s why Remittix is gaining steam:

Flat-fee model eliminates costly FX conversions and hidden bank fees

Instant crypto-to-fiat delivery without centralized exchanges

Supports over 30 fiat currencies and 50 crypto pairs

Backed by growing user demand for seamless global transactions

With over $16.8 million raised and more than 562 million tokens sold, Remittix is proving it doesn’t need memes to moon. It just works. And in 2025, that might be the biggest flex of all.

