Council of Europe halts relations with Belarus
- 17 Mar 2022 18:39
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- World
The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has suspended cooperation with Belarus due to its role in the conflict in Ukraine. News.az reports.
Belarus's participation in all events has been suspended.
This also applies to the meetings of the Venice Commission.
However, Belarus's right to participate in international conventions is not restricted.
The committee also intends to suspend any technical cooperation with Minsk.