Council of Europe Secretary General to visit Georgia

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, will begin an official visit to Tbilisi on December 18, News.az reports citing the official website of Council of Europe .

The Secretary General is accompanied by the Director General for Human Rights and the Rule of Law, and the Director General for Democracy and Human Dignity. This mission takes place in a political and social context marked by strong tensions, extreme polarisation of the political debate and acts of violence in recent weeks. The aim of the visit is to ensure the conditions for continued co-operation between the Council of Europe and Georgia, in full compliance with the Organisation's values and principles.As a member state of the Council of Europe since 1999, Georgia is bound to respect its fundamental commitments: democracy, the protection of human rights and the rule of law. These principles, enshrined in the Statute of the Council of Europe and underpinning the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), are essential to stability and peace in Europe. The Secretary General had the opportunity to reiterate this message with all due clarity during recent telephone exchanges with the Georgian President and Prime Minister.In the current tense and worrying context, the Council of Europe calls on all parties to avoid any escalation of tensions. It urges the authorities to refrain from the disproportionate use of force and to respect fundamental freedoms, in particular freedom of expression and assembly. These principles are essential to guarantee the country's stability and to meet the expectations of the Georgian people.The 2024-2027 Action Plan, drawn up in partnership with national authorities and adopted by the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers on 18 October 2023, aims to strengthen democratic institutions, promote human rights and guarantee the independence of the judiciary. The Council of Europe is committed to adjusting this support according to the realities on the ground, while actively involving civil society. Its priorities must be reflected in the reform programme at national level.The Secretary General welcomes yesterday's release of Nika Gvaramia and Aleko Elisashvili, whom he plans to meet with other members of the opposition and civil society. He also reaffirms his support for Georgia's European aspirations.

