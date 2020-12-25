COVID-19 cases on rise in Arab countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestine

As many as 1,704 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Palestine, bringing the total to 145,422.

Some 17 new virus-linked deaths pushed the tally to 1,364, while the number of people who recovered from the disease rose to 119,938.

Iraq

In Iraq, a total of seven people died in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide fatality count to 12,744.

With 1,127 new infections, the overall caseload rose to 588,803, including 527,341 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia

Some 11 more deaths and 189 new cases were recorded in Saudi Arabia, bringing the count to 361,725 infections, 6,159 deaths, and 352,608 recoveries.

Jordan

In Jordan, 29 people died while another 1,707 got infected, pushing the total to 283,690 cases and 3,681 deaths.

As many as 2,338 patients also regained health, bringing the total recoveries to 254,496.

Libya

The National Center for Combating Diseases in Libya registered six deaths, 846 cases, and 905 recoveries.

Cases rose to 97,192, including 1,399 deaths and 67,661 recoveries.

Algeria

Algeria’s Health Ministry announced nine more deaths, taking the country’s death toll to 2,705.

The ministry said 458 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 97,007.

A total of 64,777 people have recovered.

