COVID-19 continues to hit Latin America severely

In Latin America, more infections and fatalities from the coronavirus were reported on Saturday.

Brazil

A total of 2,216 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing Brazil's death toll to 275,105, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry.

The country also reported 85,663 new virus cases, with the overall count standing around 11.3 million.

Sao Paulo stands out as the region most affected by the outbreak with over 2.17 million cases and 63,531 deaths.

The country has reported over 10 million recoveries thus far.

Mexico

According to the Health Ministry, Mexico's COVID-19 case tally surged by 6,743 and 709 fatalities were added to the death toll over the past day.

It has recorded some 2.15 million cases, 193,851 deaths and nearly 1.7 million recoveries so far.

Argentina

A total of 7,849 COVID-19 cases have raised Argentina's overall count to 2.18 million, showed the Health Ministry data.

The nationwide death toll rose to 53,578 as 86 patients died over the past day. Nearly 2 million recoveries were also reported.

Colombia

It registered 4,078 new cases and 92 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the overall count to 2.29 million, including 60,950 deaths.

Recoveries topped 2.19 million, according to the Health Ministry.

Peru

Peru registered 3,854 new cases and 180 fatalities over the past day, pushing the total count to 1.4 million, including 48,664 deaths.

Recoveries grew to 1.3 million, the Health Ministry data showed.

Chile

Chile reported 5,973 more infections over the last 24 hours, raising its total to 879,485.

Some 89 people died over the past day, bringing the death toll to 21,451, while recoveries rose to 824,899, the Health Ministry said.

Ecuador

It reported 1,259 more infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 299,216.

The death toll in the country reached 16,193, with 65 additions over the past day, the Health Ministry said, adding the total number of recoveries rose to 256,009.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,084 new virus cases brought Bolivia's tally to 258,324. Twenty-seven fatalities took the death toll to 11,930.

