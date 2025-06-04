Criminals steal $64 million from UK tax authority using stolen data

Meanwhile, the chief executive of HMRC, John-Paul Marks, also spoke alongside MacDonald during a scheduled committee hearing. He alleged that this was a well-planned operation by organised criminals. "This was organised-crime phishing for identity data outwith of HMRC systems," he said. He also added that a criminal investigation took place last year and some people had already been arrested.

HMRC said it had taken several steps to protect affected accounts. It reached out to the customers involved, locked their accounts, deleted their login details, and removed any false information from their tax records.

The department also reassured them that they did not need to do anything. "This was an attempt to claim money from HMRC, not an attempt to take any money from you," the official notice read.

In a separate statement, HMRC confirmed that the breach was not a result of a cyberattack, Reuters reported. Criminals used information gathered from phishing scams or from other sources.

"It involved criminals using personal information from phishing activity or data obtained elsewhere to try to claim money from HMRC," the statement said.

Phishing is a technique used by criminals to fool victims into giving away information, such as banking information, usernames, or passwords. In this case, stolen data was used to log into HMRC systems and make false claims for tax refunds or benefits.