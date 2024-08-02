Croatia not a reliable country for oil transit to Hungary, Slovakia — Szijjarto

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatia is not a reliable country as regards oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia after the suspension of Russian fuel transit, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said.

"Croatia is simply an unreliable country for transit. They raised the transit fee from the start [of the conflict in Ukraine] in a way that it is five times higher than the market average," the minister wrote on his page in Facebook [banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia].Croatia prevented Hungarian energy company MOL from securing "long-term use of transport facilities," Szijjarto said. "Suspension of eastern oil deliveries will make Hungary and Slovakia dependent on the transit route via Croatia, which cannot be relied upon," he added.Croatia formally notified the European Commission (EC), Hungary and Slovakia about readiness to provide the two countries with oil via the Adriatic oil pipeline JANAF, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic said on August 1. Supplies are anticipated to be made via the pipeline connecting the Omisalj port terminal on the Krk Island in the Adriatic Sea with the territory of Hungary.

News.Az