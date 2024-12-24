Croatia to reintroduce mandatory military service in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The legal procedure for reinstating compulsory military service in Croatia, set to take effect in mid-2025, will begin in January. The Ministry of Defense in Zagreb reported that the Croatian Parliament still needs to pass several laws to regulate the matter, according to the national broadcaster HRT , News.az reports.

The competent minister Ivan Anusic stated in September this year that the potential is to have between 17 and 18 thousand young recruits per year, that military service will last two months and the boys will receive a monthly allowance of 900 euros. Compulsory military service was frozen in Croatia in 2008.

