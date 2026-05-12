Cruise ship passengers enter quarantine after hantavirus outbreak - VIDEO

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The last remaining passengers aboard the MV Hondius left the ship on Monday after a deadly hantavirus outbreak and boarded flights to more than 20 countries, where they are expected to enter quarantine.

A French woman became the latest confirmed case of infection, while an American passenger was also suspected of being infected after initial test results proved inconclusive News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Passengers had begun returning home on Sunday aboard military and government aircraft after the ship anchored in the Canary Islands. In Tenerife, personnel wearing full-body protective suits and breathing masks escorted travelers from the vessel to shore during the evacuation operation, which concluded Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said the situation could have become more difficult if passengers had remained on the ship longer. He also stated that people in the countries receiving returning passengers should not fear the outbreak, adding that the risk remains low and that the situation is not comparable to COVID-19.

Three cruise ship passengers have died, while six people with confirmed or suspected hantavirus infections are currently in quarantine. WHO spokesperson Sarah Tyler said laboratory results for the American passenger remained inconclusive.

Health officials stated that this is the first known hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship. Although there is currently no cure or vaccine for hantavirus, the WHO said early detection and treatment can improve survival rates.

The ship’s captain, Jan Dobrogowski, released a video message praising passengers and crew members for their courage and perseverance throughout the outbreak and asked for respect for their privacy.

News.Az