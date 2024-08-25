Cryptocurrencies under pressure: New arrests and price drops

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin continues to face challenges in aligning with global market recovery trends. Despite a recent 5% uptick, Bitcoin's performance since the halving in April 2024 has been disappointing, marked by significant downturns. Currently, the cryptocurrency remains in the overbought zone according to the Stochastic oscillator. Experts suggest that while there is potential for medium-term bullish momentum, immediate alignment with global market trends is unlikely. Potential Federal Reserve rate cuts in September are one of the factors that could influence Bitcoin's future trajectory.Toncoin experienced an 18% drop in value following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, in France. The arrest was linked to allegations of crimes facilitated by Telegram's lack of moderation. This event also led to a 21% decline in Notcoin's value. The market capitalization of Toncoin fell from $17.1 billion to around $14 billion after the news broke.In Argentina, a Russian national was arrested in connection with a money-laundering operation involving millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. The operation was reportedly linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group. Argentine authorities seized significant amounts of crypto assets during the arrest, highlighting ongoing concerns about illicit activities facilitated through cryptocurrencies.

News.Az