Putin: Everyone has long understood that pressuring Modi is futile

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that India’s cooperation with the United States does not create obstacles to the development of Russia-India relations. According to him, Moscow regards New Delhi as a reliable partner and intends to continue expanding bilateral cooperation.

The Russian leader made the remarks at the Konstantinovsky Palace during a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, responding to a question from Vijay Joshi, Director General and Editor-in-Chief of the Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), News.az reports.

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The Indian journalist asked how Moscow and New Delhi could give fresh impetus to bilateral relations amid geopolitical pressure and India’s growing ties with Washington.

Putin emphasized that relations between Russia and India are based on a special and privileged strategic partnership that has been built over many decades.

“In 1947, the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations with the Republic of India and did everything possible to support the newly independent state in its formative years,” the Russian president recalled.

He also highlighted India’s significant economic achievements, noting that the country currently demonstrates the highest growth rate among the world’s major economies. According to Putin, these results are a consequence of the work carried out by the Indian government and the implementation of strategies developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Russian leader also stated that bilateral trade could reach $100 billion in the coming years. At present, he said, trade turnover between the two countries stands at approximately $58–60 billion.

Putin noted that Russia and India have considerable potential to expand cooperation in the energy sector, including nuclear power and hydrocarbons. He specifically mentioned the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the expected selection of new sites for nuclear energy projects.

The two countries also intend to strengthen mutual investment and cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector. The Russian president stressed that Moscow and New Delhi have already outlined ambitious and long-term plans that serve the interests of both nations.

At the same time, Putin rejected the suggestion that India’s developing relationship with the United States complicates its partnership with Russia.

“Nothing of the kind is happening. We are pleased that India is developing relations with all countries,” he said.

According to the Russian president, India is a major global power with a population of around 1.5 billion people, a large economy and an independent foreign policy. New Delhi, he added, has every right to develop relations with any country it chooses, based on its own national interests.

Putin nevertheless noted that the United States has sought to pressure India over certain issues, including its cooperation with Russia.

“Everyone has long understood that pressuring Prime Minister Modi, who leads a country with a population of 1.5 billion people, is futile,” the Russian leader said.

He added that such pressure damages international relations and bilateral ties, regardless of where it comes from. At the same time, Moscow has so far observed no serious negative consequences arising from the current situation.

“We are developing relations with India, we will continue to develop them, and we regard India as a reliable partner,” Putin concluded.

News.Az