CSTO commences military drills in Kazakhstan as Armenia declines participation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The active phase of the "Indestructible Brotherhood 2024" peacekeepers’ drills, organized by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), commenced at the Bereg training ground in the Almaty Region of Kazakhstan.

Running from October 1 to 5, the exercises will focus on preparing and conducting a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces., the post-Soviet security bloc said in a statement News.Az reports.The drills feature military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.At the opening ceremony, Kazakhstan's Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister, Sultan Kamaletdinov, emphasized the need for preparedness in light of global instability, stating that it is crucial for both member nations and the broader international community.Armenia once again opted out of participating in the military exercises orchestrated by the Russia-led CSTO.Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that Armenia had frozen its participation in the CSTO because it poses a threat to its sovereignty.He also stated that his country is close to no return regarding this organization.

News.Az