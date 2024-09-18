Armenia suspends its participation in CSTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has frozen its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) because it poses a threat to its sovereignty, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said this at the World Armenian Summit, News.Az reports.

Pashinyan emphasized that CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, future existence, and sovereignty.He also stated that his country is close to no return regarding this organization.

News.Az