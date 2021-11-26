Czech president returns to hospital after positive coronavirus test

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president of the Czech Republic has tested positive for Covid-19 and has returned to hospital - just hours after he was discharged following weeks of treatment for an unspecified liver condition, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Milos Zeman, 77, has been vaccinated three times and hospital officials have said he currently shows no symptoms.

He had been due to appoint a new prime minister, Petr Fiala, later today.

Zeman was first admitted to hospital in October, a day after an election that led to the defeat of the government led by Andrej Babis.

In May, the president lit a candle to commemorate the almost 30,000 victims of Covid-19 in the country at a vigil at Prague Castle in the capital.

As of today, the Czech Republic has recorded more than two million cases and 32,523 coronavirus-related deaths.

