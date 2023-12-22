Czech Republic detains four people for endorsing shooting in Prague

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police have detained four people, including a 14-year-old boy, who came out in support of the student who shot up the philosophy department at Charles University in Prague, the head of the republic's police Martin Vondrasek told reporters, News.az reports.

"The police detained four people who responded in an illegal way to the emergency at the faculty of philosophy at Charles University," he said.

The detained 14-year-old student of a secondary school in the Olomouc Region (northeast of the republic) claimed he wanted to carry out a mass shooting at his school. As the pupil was a minor, he could not be held criminally liable.

According to Vondrasek, police are also taking action against those who make threats against the family of the student who carried out the Prague shooting. A total of 15 people died in the shooting, including the perpetrator, who committed suicide.

Police are monitoring social media to nip any support of the perpetrator's actions in the bud.

News.Az