Czech Republic to buy 44 Leopard tanks from Germany

The deal is part of a broader effort to modernize the country’s military in response to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Defense Minister Jana Černochová said the Czechs will pay more than 34 billion koruna, or crowns ($1.6 billion) for the tanks that will be delivered between 2028–31.

The Czechs have an option to buy more tanks at a later date.

Last year, the Czech government agreed to procure up to 77 Leopard tanks in a cooperation deal with several other countries led by Germany.

The Leopard 2A8 is the latest, most modern version of the tank.

Previously, the Czech government had approved a plan to acquire 24 U.S. F-35 fighter jets and 246 CV90 armored combat vehicles from Sweden, among other major military contracts.