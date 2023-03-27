News.az
Leopard Tank
Tag:
Leopard Tank
Czech Republic to buy 44 Leopard tanks from Germany
03 Sep 2025-16:57
Czech Republic set to purchase 14 Leopard tanks from Germany
21 Nov 2024-10:34
South Korea conducts first overseas live-fire drills in Qatar
21 Oct 2024-11:31
Germany unveils major military aid package for Ukraine
20 Sep 2024-10:16
Spain to send Ukraine 4 Leopard tanks next week
19 Jul 2023-11:21
Danes, Dutch to donate Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
20 Apr 2023-04:14
Germany’s Scholz confirms Ukraine received 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks
27 Mar 2023-21:15
Sweden says ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
23 Feb 2023-04:01
Norway to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible
31 Jan 2023-05:38
Germany confirms it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks
25 Jan 2023-12:40
