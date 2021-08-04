Daily COVID-19 cases hit 2-month high in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany on Wednesday reported its highest daily coronavirus infection count in two months as the Delta variant drives a new surge in cases, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Robert Koch Institute confirmed 3,571 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily figure since June 4.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 25,900.



The more transmissible Delta variant has become the predominant strain in the country and currently accounts for more than 91% of all new cases, according to the institute.

Health authorities confirmed 25 coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday, raising the nationwide death toll to 91,704.

