Daily horoscope for May 17, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Your astrological prediction for Aries, Gemini, Capricorn and other zodiac signs for May 17 is here. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favor today, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries

A soothing and an exchange with a stranger might change your perception. Words of sincerity will touch your heart. Your perception towards life and work will change. You’ll be more involved in peace rather than trying to do things in a hurry. Moment will bring clarity and in time you will unknot the emotional heaviness from you. Remember to take care of yourself.

Taurus

An old dream will rejuvenate and reignite your spirit. Use your time wisely. Trust your inner-voice. Remember it takes only one step to begin all over again. Learn to stay focused and take that step towards your dreams.

Gemini

Words of affirmation or support might likely lift up your spirits. A small wave or just few words from stranger might cheer you up. Give yourself time. Love comes in different ways, keep yourself motivated and you’ll never be alone.

Cancer

An accidental connection will help in bonding. A small conversation, familiar meeting or quiet energy will help you relax from stress inside you. Remember, relaxation is important. Do not overthink or resist your thoughts. Let your thoughts flow that is how it will help you to carry a lifelong sense of belonging.

Leo

Leo, your day will be full of passion and work. You will see a creative project coming towards you. Let your heart guide you. Work will passion. Let the zeal manifest idea of courage. Trust your vision and move forward.

Virgo

Joy is meant to be in simple things. A cup of tea, soft walk, moments of quietness everything will lead you to peace. Do not run, what is yours will eventually find you. Take some time out for yourself. Leave behind every thought and things that brings you down. Stay in the present moment and work on it.

Libra

Change is the only constant in life. A few changes in routine will change your whole perception towards daily life. Waking up earlier, starting your journal, or just changing things at your home. Every small thing you do differently will help you move in a new rhythm. Taking care of yourself is necessary especially at time when your heart seems to be worried.

Scorpio

Learn to set boundaries. It will help save your serenity. Remember self-respect is not being selfish. Stay true to your limits and teach others how you wanted to be treated. Trust your intuitions. Whatever needs your protection will stay with you. Saying no is also an expression of love.

Sagittarius

Have faith in your abilities and harmonize individual goals with love. Singles become more attractive when exhibiting faith within life objectives, and passion guides the way forward when trusted.

Capricorn

Venture beyond normal routines and let imagination lead. Spontaneity creates joy in love relationships, and singles might attract the similarly creative individuals. Cosmic energy compels inventive thinking.

Aquarius

Compassion and empathy are simply defining characteristics of positive energy, and communication can gently help offer open relationships. Positive energy attracts suitable partners, so take a few deep breaths to calm yourself down when it becomes troublesome.

Pisces

Forgiveness is compassion. It might be hard but it will make you move forward easily. The memories of past might appear but your thoughts will replace the pain. Let go of the pain that’s holding you down. Give yourself the rights to move on. Don’t burden yourself with the weight of others mistakes. With forgiveness your soul shall find peace and love.

News.Az