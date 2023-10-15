Date of extraordinary meeting of OIC FMs disclosed

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 18th, an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports.

The meeting will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the recent situation in the region.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

News.Az