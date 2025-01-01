News.az
News
Oic
Tag:
Oic
OIC meets on Somalia after Israel recognizes Somaliland
02 Jan 2026-15:13
Major progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace talks this year: FM
26 Dec 2025-15:10
OIC Cultural Festival opens in Baku
08 Dec 2025-14:44
Baku to host OIC cultural festival
02 Sep 2025-16:19
Qatar, Arab States, OIC condemn Netanyahu’s ‘greater Israel’ remarks
16 Aug 2025-12:35
Türkiye pushes back against Western redrawing of Middle East
24 Jun 2025-01:30
OIC to hold special session on Israel-Iran conflict at Iran’s request
21 Jun 2025-14:30
Foreign ministers of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia talk Gaza, OIC agenda
11 Jun 2025-21:37
Azerbaijan to chair OIC Parliamentary Union in 2026
30 May 2025-16:55
Azerbaijan to host OIC summit in 2026
14 May 2025-13:18
