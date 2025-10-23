+ ↺ − 16 px

Dave Ball, one half of the legendary synth-pop duo Soft Cell, has died at the age of 66, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Representatives for the musician confirmed that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep at his London home on Wednesday.”

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Ball’s longtime bandmate Marc Almond paid a heartfelt tribute, calling him “a wonderfully brilliant musical genius.” Almond added, “Thank you, Dave, for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

Born in Chester in 1959 and adopted as a baby, Ball grew up in Blackpool, where the seaside town’s “showbizzy” atmosphere — its funfairs, lights, and chaos — left a lasting mark on his creative spirit. His fascination with electronics began early, inspired by his father’s engineering work.

A defining moment came in 1975, when Ball first heard Kraftwerk’s “Autobahn”, describing it later as a “turning point” that opened the door to the world of electronic music.

As part of Soft Cell, Ball helped revolutionize the 1980s music scene with hits like “Tainted Love” and “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.” The duo’s dark, synth-driven sound reshaped pop music and influenced countless artists that followed.

Ball leaves behind a legacy of innovation — a pioneer who helped bring cutting-edge electronic music from the underground to the global stage.

