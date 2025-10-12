Deadly shooting in St. Helena leaves four dead and 20 injured, say investigators -VIDEO

The shooting occurred early Sunday at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island.(Image for representation/AFP)

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left four dead and nearly two dozen injured.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to several reports of a shooting at Willie’s Bar and Grill on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on St. Helena, News.Az reports citing the Live 5 News.

🔴Four people were killed and nearly two dozen injured in a mass shooting early Sunday at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, South Carolina. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said hundreds were present when gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. Many fled to nearby businesses… pic.twitter.com/s17PQVN1xt — News.Az (@news_az) October 12, 2025

At the scene, deputies say they found a large group of people, some of whom had been shot. Deputies learned that hundreds of people were at the scene when the shooting happened. Many victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties to find shelter from the gunshots, deputies say.

Several of the victims were taken by Beaufort County EMS to the hospital. More victims also showed up at nearby hospitals seeking medical attention for their injuries.

As of Sunday morning, deputies say they are aware of 20 people who were hurt during the shooting, four of whom were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition. Four victims were reportedly killed at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Investigator Master Sergeant Duncan at 843-255-3418.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

News.Az