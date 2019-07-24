Death toll due to lightning, thunderstorm in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in eastern Indian state of Bihar due to multiple lightning and thunderstorm strikes has risen to 36 and over a dozen people were injured, officials said Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

"In Bihar, thunderstorm and lightning have so far claimed 36 lives in different parts of the state," said an official. "Over a dozen have been injured and they are undergoing treatment at different hospitals."

According to All India Radio, India's official broadcaster, maximum casualties were reported from eastern part of the state.

"From eastern parts of the state including Jamui, Banka, Bhagalpur and Munger districts, at least 19 casualties were reported," the broadcaster said. "Ten people were killed in Aurangabad and Rohtas districts. Four people were killed in Katihar, while three in Sitamarhi and Gaya."

Local meteorological department officials have forecast heavy rain in Bihar during the next 48 hours.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a monetary relief to each family that lost member due to lightning and ordered free treatment for the injured.

Lightning and rain-related incidents have killed 35 lives in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state.

India is gripped by southwest monsoon and most parts are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, besides extremely heavy spells at isolated spots.

