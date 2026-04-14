No charges for husband of missing woman in Bahamas

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Police in the Bahamas have released a Michigan man who claimed his wife went missing after falling overboard from a small boat in the waters near the island nation.

Brian Hooker, of Onsted in southern Michigan, had been in police custody since April 8 after being questioned by authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Police wish to advise the public that the 58-year-old male of U.S. nationality who was taken into custody shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 8th April 2026, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, has been released from policy custody,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release.

Police said the decision to release Hooker was “made following consultation with the Department of Public Prosecutions, which recommended that no charges be filed at this time pending the outcome of further investigations.”

“Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with this investigation,” police added in the news release. “If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).”

Hooker previously told police that his wife, Lynette Hooker, 55, fell overboard the night of April 4 as they were travelling in a 2.4-metre motorboat from Hope Town to Elbow Cay, a group of small islands on the eastern end of the Bahamas.

He said Lynette had the boat’s keys on her person when she went overboard, causing the boat’s engine to shut off and forcing him to paddle ashore.

“Strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her,” police said in a statement.

After reaching shore, Hooker alerted someone about his wife’s disappearance early the following day, according to authorities.

Hooker has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his wife’s disappearance, according to his lawyer, Terrel Butler.

“They had no evidence and they had no choice but to release him. It’s unfortunate they had to exhaust the entire investigative period to come to the conclusion,” Butler told reporters shortly before Hooker’s release.

Hooker issued a statement on April 8, saying his wife’s disappearance left him “heartbroken.”

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas,” Hooker wrote on Facebook before his arrest. “Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus.

“Our family is deeply grateful for the Bahamian people’s assistance, especially that of the Hopetown Volunteer Fire & Rescue team, Royal Bahamas police force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and the US Coast Guard, who have worked tirelessly in an ongoing effort to bring Lynette back to us.

“Thank you to everyone for keeping Lynette in your thoughts and for your support of our family during this difficult time.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has opened an investigation separate from the one being conducted by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

In an interview last week, Karli Aylesworth, Lynette’s daughter, told NBC News that her mother was an experienced sailor, making it unlikely she would “just fall” off the dinghy.

She also claimed that the married couple had a tumultuous relationship and a history of arguing, especially if they had been consuming alcohol.

The couple, both avid sailors with years of experience, documented their journeys on social media as “The Sailing Hookers.”

Aylesworth has created a GoFundMe page to help “find and honor my missing mom.”

“Memorial for my mom. She is currently missing in the Bahamas. This is to help the search for her or to help lay her to rest. Anything would help. My email is my first and last name at gmail, if you know anything, please let me know,” the description for the fundraising page reads.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised more than US$8,000 of its $18,000 goal.

In a Sunday update, Aylesworth said she was heading to the Bahamas on Wednesday.

A U.S. State Department Level 2 travel advisory states that Americans should travel with caution in the Bahamas, including in tourist centres, where thefts and robberies do occur, and warns against moving between islands by boat.

“Watercraft may not be safe, and some operators are not licensed or insured,” the advisory says. “Watercraft operators sometimes ignore weather forecasts. Always follow local weather and marine alerts.”

The advisory also warns that boating is not well-regulated in the Bahamas and that injuries and deaths have occurred.

It further cautions against “swimming-related risks,” as well as sexual assaults and armed robberies.

News.Az