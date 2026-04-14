Israel blames Hezbollah ahead of US-mediated talks

Speaking at a news conference, Sa’ar said Israel is seeking “peace and normalisation” with Lebanon and argued that there are no major disputes between the two countries aside from Hezbollah’s activities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Israel and Lebanon don’t have any major disputes between them. The problem is Hezbollah,” he said, adding that what threatens Israel’s security also undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty.

His comments come ahead of a meeting in Washington, DC, involving Israeli and Lebanese representatives, which is expected to be mediated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The talks are the first of their kind since 1993.

The discussions take place amid ongoing conflict, with reports that more than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since early March and over one million displaced due to Israeli military actions.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of escalating regional tensions, while Lebanon has faced mounting humanitarian and political pressure as the conflict continues.