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Azerbaijani wrestlers win six medals at Victory Cup 2026

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Azerbaijani wrestlers win six medals at Victory Cup 2026
Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijani wrestlers shined at the international "Victory Cup" tournament in Antalya, Turkey, securing six medals.

In freestyle event, Huseyn Rzazade secured silver medal in the men’s 48kg weight category, while Abbas Shafiyev (55kg) and Elgun Karimli (92kg) earned bronze medals of the tournament, News.Az reports, citing local media.

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In Greco-Roman discipline, Omar Salmanov and Gurban Majnunov stood atop the podium, winning the gold medals in the men’s 48 and 55 kg weight classes, respectively.

Meanwhile, Yusif Mirzayev (48kg) secured second place.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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