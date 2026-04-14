Iran slams YouTube ban on AI Lego-style videos

The group, known as Explosive Media, said on X (formerly Twitter) that its YouTube channel was taken down after posting animated content that mocked former U.S. President Donald Trump and included the message “Iran won” during ongoing tensions linked to the Iran-Israel conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The organization questioned the decision, arguing that its stylized animations did not contain real violence. “Seriously! Are our LEGO-style animations actually violent?” it said in a post.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the suspension, accusing YouTube of attempting to suppress what it called “the truth” about the conflict involving Iran and Israel.

Explosive Media said other social media accounts remained active, suggesting the restriction was limited to YouTube’s platform enforcement.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions over content moderation policies on major tech platforms, particularly in relation to politically sensitive material produced during international conflicts.