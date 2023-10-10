Death toll from Hamas attack tops 1,000 in Israel - media reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 1,008 individuals have been killed in Israel since Hamas militants crossed into the country in a surprise attack on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 2,741 injured people were treated in Israeli hospitals since Saturday, including 25 who were in critical condition. Most of them have been discharged, with 544 injured people still in hospitals, it said.

A total of 4,949 rockets have been launched at Israel since Saturday, it added.

According to Israeli Defence Forces, about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in southern Israel.

The death toll and injuries from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have risen to 788 and 4,100, respectively, according to the latest update by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Hamas on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

News.Az